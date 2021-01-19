Man charged with murder and attempted murder in Isle of Man

A 21-year-old man is due in court charged with murder and attempted murder following a death in the Isle of Man.

It comes after an incident in the Andreas area of the island on Sunday [17 January].

The circumstances of the victim’s death and the attempted murder charge cannot be commented on for legal reasons but police want to reassure the public that this was a contained and isolated incident relating only to the parties involved

Officers have been conducting enquiries in the Andreas area and enquiries will continue over coming weeks.

Detective Inspector Michelle McKillop added, “At this time only limited information can be given about the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life and the impact this whole event is having on the family and friends of all of those involved.

"I want to urge the public not to speculate on social media as to the events or those involved as there is a need to protect the investigation and any subsequent proceedings and also to be respectful towards the family at this dreadful time.

"Murders are rare on the Isle of Man, we are more fortunate than many to live in a safe community, but these events do occur and when they do we will do everything within our power to ensure we do the best we possibly can to support the family and to investigate the matter thoroughly."