It was feared a gunman was on the loose in a "marauding terrorist" attack at Manchester Arena, the inquiry into the bombing has heard.

Emergency service calls, made in the minutes following the attack, revealed there had been "reports of a shooting" alongside the explosion on 22 May 2017.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated his rucksack bomb at 10.31pm on 22 May 2017, killing 22 bystanders and injuring hundreds more as 14,000 people left an Ariana Grande show.

Audio from the calls has been played to the inquiry, which began last September, as it examines the emergency response to the incident.

Among the clips was a 12-minute call between North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and North West Fire Control, which began six minutes after the blast.

The ambulance service caller is heard requesting assistance, saying there has been a "bomb threat" at the Arena.

During the conversation the male caller says he has been informed, "we are getting reports of people being shot".

When pressed for information, he adds: "There is reports of a shooting going on as well."

The female in fire control confirms she is logging his reports of a bomb having exploded, 60 casualties and an "active shooter".

Later in the call the woman says an update has just come through which indicates injuries are shrapnel wounds rather than gunshot wounds.

Detective Inspector Michael Russell gave evidence around the emergency service response at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

During the hearing on Tuesday 19 January, Detective Inspector Michael Russell of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) outlined the sequence of events in the emergency service response.

After the 12-minute call was played, counsel to the inquiry Nicholas de la Poer QC said: "If ever there was a time to bear in mind that time is passing it's for this call, isn't it?"

Mr Russell replied: "Twelve minutes long, yes."

Mr de la Poer added: "In fact that call concludes sometime after 22.49, and as we'll see an awful lot occurs, some of which is being reported in real time, as the various controls learn of new information."

During internal audio from NWAS at around 10.43pm that night between the control and tactical departments, one person on the call can be heard to say: "We've got a marauding terrorist incident at Manchester Arena."

The woman then adds that British Transport Police have reports of 50 casualties, "but they have nothing regarding an active shooter so it may be a bomb".

A few minutes later another short clip of audio confirms NWAS have declared a major incident.

A call handler can be heard to say: "We'll call it declared (a major incident) as from now, 22.46."

The inquiry has heard that, on receiving reports of gunshot injuries and an active gunman, Inspector Dale Sexton, the force duty officer at GMP HQ, declared Operation Plato, believing an armed terrorist was on the loose as part of the bomb attack.

Following an audio clip of that declaration, played on Tuesday, Mr de la Poer put it to Mr Russell that it seems it is "unmistakably the case that he (Sexton) certainly has in mind the possibility of whether there is more than one person involved."

Mr Russell replied: "Yes, that's correct."

On Monday 18 January the inquiry heard that firefighters did not arrive at Manchester Arena until two hours after the suicide bombing, only one paramedic entered the blast scene in the first 40 minutes, and Greater Manchester Police did not declare a major incident until the following day.

The hearing continues.