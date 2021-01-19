A mum who stole more than £136,000 using the bank account of an elderly client with dementia has been jailed.

Sarah Aikenhead spent the cash on holidays, designer shopping, her wedding, and gave £30,000 to her brother after abusing her position at a solicitor's firm to access the accounts.

She 'plundered' so much money from the company it almost went out of business, Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Aikenhead, 37, began her scam in May 2019 when she emptied the bank account of Pamela Sread, an elderly client who lived in a care home.

The company had control over her finances due to the fact Mrs Sread suffered from dementia, the court heard.

When Mrs Sread's money ran out, Aikenhead, who has bipolar disorder, then used the firm's own money to top it back up.

Aikenhead abused her position at a solicitor's firm to access, and steal, money from Mrs Sread Credit: MEN Media

The theft was only uncovered when Mrs Sread died, and the process of probate began, prosecutor Wayne Jackson said.

Mr Jackson added: "The defendant attempted to make amends and transferred two payments back into the client account of £25,000 and a further £20,000."

The fraud was reported to police and the mum-of-one later confessed when interviewed.

Aikenhead, of Sale, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

Mr Jackson said she initially told police she had 'racked up debts', something the prosecution did not accept.

Mr Jackson said: "She used £12,000 towards a wedding venue and spent significant amounts of money on clothing and luxury items."

Aikenhead's former employer has suffered "significant financial difficulties" as a result of the fraud, the court heard, with the possibility the business "might go under".

Aikenhead spent some of the money she obtained on her wedding. Credit: MEN Media

Adam Watkins, defending Aikenhead, said she accepted her offending was "nobody else's fault" other than her own.

Mr Watkins said: "She says she found [stealing the money] easy and so she continued."

He pleaded with the court to show mercy on Aikenhead as she is the primary carer for her young son.

Mr Watkins said being in prison would hit Aikenhead 'harder than 99 per cent of defendants here'.

But Judge Tina Landale jailed Aikenheard for three years and four months.

Judge Landale said: "You were a highly valued and trusted member of staff.

"You had access to passwords and bank accounts for clients.

"You plundered the account of a highly vulnerable client of the firm's.

"To your credit when detected you made admissions and £45,000 was repaid, but the consequences have been devastating."