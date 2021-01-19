Police appeal for information after motorcyclist dies in Oldham

Police are appealing for information after a man died when his motorcycle collided with a Vauxhall Insignia on Ashton Road in Oldham.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the junction with Hathershaw Lane shortly after 4.10pm yesterday [January 18]. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 54-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Matthew Waggett, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has sadly lost his life following this collision and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they process this devastating news. Our specialist officers are supporting them at this time.

“Our investigation is in its early stages but we would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the surrounding area at the time of the incident, particularly featuring the vehicles involved, to contact police and assist us in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1732 of 18/01/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.