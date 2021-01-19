Catherine Wright, Environment Agency.

Residents across parts of the North West have been told to prepare for significant flooding as Storm Christoph batters the UK.

East Lancashire, Greater Manchester and North East Cheshire are likely to bear the brunt of the heavy rains and gale force winds over the next two days. A yellow rain alert is also in place for the rest of the region.

11 local flood warnings have been issued in total throughout the UK, covering parts of Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire.

There are a further 61 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible in the area, although the number is expected to increase significantly as the impact of the first heavy rain is felt overnight.

The Environment Agency has urged people living in those areas to prepare for the risk of significant flooding as the heavy rain hits already saturated ground.

Defences including temporary barriers and the opening of flood storage reservoirs are being prepared, the Environment Agency said.

There will be cooler, calmer conditions towards the later half of the week going into the weekend as Storm Christoph blows its way across the North Sea, leaving strong winds along the east coast.

Pubs like the Ribchester Arms have prepared its flood defences as water levels continue to rise.

The Environment Agency described the combination of torrential rain and melting snow as a “volatile situation”, as councils prepare for possible evacuations should a severe flood warning be issued.

Catherine Wright, acting executive director for flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said: