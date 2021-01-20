14-year-old boy seriously injured after stabbing in St Helens

A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being stabbed in St Helens last night.

Officers were called to Princess Avenue at around 6.55pm after reports a 14-year-old had been stabbed following an altercation involving a group of youths.The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious wounds to his leg and chest.An investigation is underway and officers are in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV, and witness enquiries.

A Section 60 stop and search order has been authorised for an area of St Helens. It's in place until 11am (Wednesday 20 January).

The order gives officers powers to stop and search people in the area and gives them the ability to stop those people they believe may be carrying weapons.

The stop and search area outlined by Merseyside Police Credit: Merseyside Police

The Section 60 search area covers the area bounded by and including: East Lancashire Road, Rainford Road, A570, Dentons Green Lane, Duke Street, North Road and City Road.Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after a 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in St Helens this evening, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour, or a group of youths in the Princess Avenue or Bishop Road playing fields area, to please contact us.“This is an appalling incident and we are working to establish the exact circumstances and identify those involved. The use of weapons on our streets is unacceptable and, as we have seen tonight, can result in serious injury or worse. Officers will remain in the area this evening and I would encourage anyone who may have information, to assist the investigation, or CCTV or dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”