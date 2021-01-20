Flood warnings for North West as a month's worth of rain falls in 48 hours

Thousands of homes are at risk of flooding as Storm Christoph brings "significant" rainfall across the North West. The region has seen almost a month's worth of rain in two days.

Up to 3,000 properties in Greater Manchester could be affected the assistant chief constable has said.

Speaking at an online press briefing, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said areas of Didsbury, Northenden and Sale near the River Mersey could potentially be affected by flooding, with a peak expected at 11pm on Wednesday.

The worst case scenario, estimated by the Environment Agency, is that it could impact on up to 3,000 properties across all the areas I have mentioned to varying degrees. "This is a significant incident in terms of disruption to people and those people have been advised with regard to action to take. Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey

Flooding warnings across the North West Credit: ITV Granada

Cheshire Police said a major incident had been declared following the arrival of Storm Christoph.The force said 33 residents of houseboats on Hayhurst Marina in Northwich had been evacuated and offered accommodation at nearby hotels due to concerns over the level of the River Weaver.Superintendent Simon Parsonage said: "We are continuing to work closely with our partners to monitor the situation and collectively we will do all we can to minimise any disruption across the county and keep people safe."There are currently restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic but I want to stress that the safety of the public remains our priority and I urge anyone who is asked to evacuate to follow the guidance given so that we can ensure this is managed in a Covid-safe way."We will continue to monitor the situation closely as it develops over the next 48 hours and I would urge anyone affected by