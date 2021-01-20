New regulations have been passed in the Isle of Man to allow commercial operators to produce medical cannabis products.

The sector is initially estimated to bring approximately 250 new jobs and generate around £3 million in annual benefit in the coming years.

New regulatory framework will involve stringent and flexible licensing of a broad range of cannabis products ranging from outdoor grown industrial hemp to indoor grown medicinal products.

The Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) will serve as the launch regulator for the sector.

They have laid regulations, started to issue guidance for licensing and will be accepting hemp applications from Isle of Man growers shortly, with details guidance for high-THC operators becoming available in February.

The Island has a track record as an early adopter of new sectors. Over the course of the past 20 years acting as the regulator for the Island’s eGaming sector, the GSC has developed expertise in keeping the industry crime free, protecting consumers and providing transparency, and this experience is complementary to the skills that will be required for this new and emerging sector. Mark Rutherford, responsible for preparing the new regulatory framework at the GSC

We are delighted to launch this exciting new sector in the Isle of Man and to take advantage of the expertise in regulating new, complex industries while providing stringent consumer safety. We’re confident that GSC’s regulation will once again attract quality businesses to the Island transforming the cannabis export sector into a key contributor to the Isle of Man’s post-COVID economic recovery. Lawrie Hooper MHK, political member with responsibility for Business Isle of Man

The regulations are aligned with current UK cannabis regulation and practice and do not change Isle of Man’s domestic policy toward the use of cannabis by residents.