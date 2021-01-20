Lockdown heartbreak for people needing IVF

Video report by Anna Youssef

One in six people have fertility issues and while most IVF clinics have continued to stay open during this lockdown the impact of the pandemic is still affecting many people's fertility journeys. Access to NHS services can be a postcode lottery resulting in people travelling abroad for treatment- a route that hasn't been possible with travel restrictions.

Natalie Harris from Southport has had five miscarriages in seven years and can no longer conceive naturally. Unsuccessful IVF on the NHS means Natalie and husband Matt's only option now is to pay privately. They had been planning to go abroad for treatment but the pandemic put those plans on pause and they feel powerless. Foreign Office guidance advises British nationals against all but essential international travel.

Every day for us in lockdown feels like a year because you are on hold, you can't get pregnant naturally, you can't do anything. Natalie Harris

It can cost anywhere from £8000 for a single round of IVF through a private clinic with medication. Places like Spain, Greece, Cyprus offer much cheaper IVF with high success rates but of course because of Covid there is no travel at the minute and when you are at this stage, time is of the essence. Matt Harris

Until a doctor turns round and says it is not going to work, it can't work, it is impossible, we need to keep trying because we haven't gone through the last seven years just for nothing, it can't be for nothing..all the babies that we've have lost. Natalie Harris

Nicola Johnson is unable to have her own biological children and isn't eligible for IVF on the NHS. She's hoping to become pregnant through embryo donation and had been due to travel to Spain for treatment next month. But Covid restrictions mean that trip is now on hold and she feels the clock is ticking on her chance to have a child. Nicola's writing a blog about her experience of trying to become a mother.

It's like having an empty calendar stretching ahead and I can't plan and I can't look forward...I can't change anything but that doesn't make it any easier and it is still that horrible uncertainty of what if I do run out of time? Nicola Johnson

Gwenda Burns, the Chief Executive of Fertility Network says: "Fertility treatment is emotionally, physically and psychologically stressful and on top of that you may have the financial pressures of having to pay for treatment and for some people it's like a race against time.

On top of all that we have the heightened stress and uncertainty of a pandemic. Some people do go abroad for fertility treatment but what we would say is make sure you do your research, think things through and remember the charity is here to support you."

Natalie and Matt's friends have started a fundraising campaign to help pay for their IVF.

