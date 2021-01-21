Houses partially collapse on Manchester street after sinkhole appears

Houses have been badly damaged by a sinkhole which swallowed a car in the Abbey Hey area of Manchester.

The large crater appeared on Walmer Street in Abbey Hey on Wednesday evening when a sewer underneath the street collapsed amid bad weather due to Storm Christoph.

A number of nearby properties have partially collapsed on the same street.

A statement from United Utilities said: "United Utilities are dealing with a collapsed seweron Walmer Street in Abbey Hey.

"This has caused the road to partially collapse causing significant damage to some homes in close proximity.

"Thankfully everyone is safe and nobody has been injured.

"A decision was made to relocate residents of four properties and they have been found alternative accommodation.”

United Utilities added that residents in the area will stay be able to flush their toilet and use running water as normal.