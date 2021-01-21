Two households will be allowed to meet outside and exercise together in the Isle of Man, as the Chief Minister announces changes to the 'circuit break' lockdown.

From 00:01am on Saturday 23rd January, new measures will be brought in to kickstart the Island's transition out of lockdown.

These include:

Two households are allowed to meet outside, both in gardens and/or for exercise.

Construction workers are allowed to return to work, ideally working alone.

Outdoor trades can return to work including electricians, telecoms, utilities, roofers, decorators, gardeners, builders, joiners and window cleaners.

Tradespeople can work indoors providing they must work alone in an empty property.

All changes include the continuation of enforced social distancing, and the encouraged use of face coverings.

Those wishing to enter the Island on 'compassionate grounds' will also be able to reapply for entry from next Tuesday 26th January.

Lockdown 'planned' to end on 1st February

All on-island lockdown restrictions could be lifted in the Isle of Man by the start of February, providing there continues to be no evidence of community spread.

This will include the reopening of schools at the beginning of the month and the removal of social distancing and mask wearing.

I cannot guarantee that will be the precise day when we return to the old normal. We need to keep the position under review. But 1 February would be twenty-one days after the last evidence of community transmission. And this is the date we are working towards. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said many may feel this easing of restrictions is 'awfully rushed' after reopening business during the first lockdown took 12 weeks.

Despite this, the Council of Ministers have collectively agreed that a full 21 days of no community spread would allow a 'full exit' of restrictions.

However, this would not include changes to border restrictions as it remains the 'strongest shield' against the virus.

The Isle of Man remains at stage 5B of its borders framework meaning only returning residents and key workers essential to the preservation of life and national infrastructure, are allowed to enter.