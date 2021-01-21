Pharmacist gives Covid-19 vaccine to 79-year-old dad

A pharmacist in Greater Manchester has given the Coronavirus vaccine to his 79-year-old dad.

Aneet Kapoor is the chairman of Greater Manchester's Pharmaceutical Committee and has been at the forefront of organising community vaccination efforts.

Today came the turn of his father, Suneel, who has spent much of the past year shielding due to being in an at-risk age group. He got the jab at Whalley Range Cricket and Tennis Club. It's one of six new vaccination sites opening today.

The other sites that have opened today in Greater Manchester are:

Everest Pharmacy, Whalley Range.

MMC College, Manchester.

Superdrug, Piccadilly, Manchester.

The Larkhill Centre, Altrincham.

Hollowood Chemist, Wigan.

The new pharmacy run sites join - the vaccination site at the Etihad campus, 15 hospital hubs and 55 GP-led sites - in rolling out the Greater Manchester Covid-19 vaccination programme.