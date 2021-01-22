Andy Cooke set to retire as Chief Constable of Merseyside

Chief Constable of Merseyside, Andy Cooke, is set to retire from his role after 36 years of policing.

He has spent five years as Chief Constable but now intends to retire from policing in April 2021, before taking up a new appointment which is yet to be announced.

Full statement:

"After 36 years in policing and rapidly approaching five years as Chief Constable of MerseysideI would like to take the opportunity to inform you that despite being very kindly offered an extensionby the Police & Crime Commissioner, I intend to retire from policing in April 2021 and will be takingup a new appointment, the details of which will be announced in due course.

Although I hope I will see you all before I go, I just wanted to place on record my thanks for yoursupport, both to myself and the Force.

Whoever takes up the reins, be assured that the men and women (and dogs and horses!) of thisForce are daily doing fantastic acts to keep your community safe and I could not be prouder ofthem. Merseyside has for the last four years been the highest rated metropolitan force in thecountry, an achievement we are very proud of and which emphasises our commitment to keep thepeople of Merseyside safe.

Once again thank you for all you are doing to make this county an exceptional place to live, workand visit and I look forward to seeing you soon, restrictions permitting."