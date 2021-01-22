A single mum with four young children has been left devastated after her home dramatically collapsed into a sinkhole.The dramatic scenes unfolded on Walmer Street in Abbey Hey, east Manchester, on Thursday afternoon.On Wednesday night, a car was swallowed up by a hole that opened up in the middle of the road. There were no reports of injuries. Police and fire crews attended the scene before United Utilities engineers were called in to assess the problem.

The company initially said on Thursday afternoon they were dealing with a 'collapsed sewer'. However United Utilities now says 'it is not known what caused the sinkhole' and an investigation is ongoing.Late on Wednesday evening, four families were evacuated from their homes after emergency services realised they had suffered serious structural damage.Engineers remained at the scene throughout the night, but at around 11am on Thursday, the front of two houses collapsed as the sinkhole widened.It is understood the two homes that collapsed belong to two young families with children.

A 26-year-old mum who lives in one of the properties now fears she has lost most of her possessions.She said: "I'm hoping some things might be salvageable but it looks like the roof will collapse."The upstairs looks like it's going to come down as well - it's got everything I own."The mum, who asked not to be named, has been put up in temporary accommodation and friends and family have rallied round to support her.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Gorton station were soon at the scene and acted swiftly to erect a cordon around the hole, which measured approximately 10ft in diameter.“Working with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Manchester City Council and United Utilities, several other vehicles were removed from the street. Residents from four nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and accommodated locally."On Thursday 21 January GMFRS was called back to the scene at 11.10am following reports that two of the evacuated buildings had sustained partial collapse.“Upon arrival, a crew on the Technical Rescue Unit from Ashton station worked to keep members of the public from approaching the potentially dangerous structures.“Neighbouring residents were helped from their homes and firefighters remained at the scene until relieved by colleagues from building demolition. GMFRS was at Walmer Street until 2.30pm."