Chorley FC are preparing to face Premier League opponents Wolverhampton tonight after the club advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

The club defeated Wayne Rooney's Derby County 2-0 on 9th January and are now hoping to bring the same energy for their game tonight.

Speaker of the House of Commons and Chorley MP, Sir Lindsay Hoyle has also shown his support of the team online saying "there's a real buzz around Chorley at the moment".