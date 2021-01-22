Sister left heartbroken after brother goes missing from mum's home in Warrington

Video report by Tim Scott

A man has been reported as missing after leaving his mother's home in Warrington four weeks ago.

James Miller went missing three days before Christmas and did not return for New Year or his 38th birthday on 19th January.

The 38-year-old was last spotted on CCTV in Slater Street, Latchford.

James had suffered a breakdown in September, with his family believing it was a result of a lack of a social life.

A Facebook group has been setup by the family, dedicated to trying to find James.

A group that has so far gained almost 8,500 members.