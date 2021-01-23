Hospitals converting operating theatres into make shift intensive care beds

Operating Theatre transformed into critical care bed at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust Credit: Peter Hampshire

Latest figures show more than seven hundred thousand people in the North West have now had the coronavirus jab.

But as numbers needing hospital treatment continue to rise some hospitals  are converting operating theatres into intensive care units.

This is one of the converted surgical theatres at the Royal Liverpool University hospital trust. Staff say they've never seen this much pressure on the NHS and have urged people to follow the lockdown restrictions.