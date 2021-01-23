According to latest government figures more than 650,000 people in the North West have had at least one coronavirus vaccine.

But with coronavirus death toll rising the government wants to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Some communities are responding better than others to the vaccine roll out. A recent study found 72% of people who classed themselves as black British were unlikely to take the vaccine, with Pakistani and Bangladeshi groups also hesitant.

Many of the people that we spoke to said they still had questions about the jab.

So we asked you for your questions then compiled five of the most asked ones to put to a team of medical experts to provide the answers.

Our Experts are:

Dr George Gyamfi-Brobbey - Microbiologist - Manchester Royal Infirmary

Dr Sheena Cruickshank - immunologist - Manchester University

Dr Ravi Jayaram - Consultant Paediatrician - Countess of Chester hospital

