Merseyside’s Chief Constable Andy Cooke has announced he's to retire in April to take up a new appointment.

Andy Cooke has been with the police service for almost 36 years, in the top job at the Merseyside force for nearly 5 years. He's been commended on 10 occasions and in 2014, he was awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal.

I know that the men and women (and dogs and horses!) of this force are daily doing fantastic acts to keep our community safe and I could not be prouder of them. Merseyside is the highest rated metropolitan force in the country, an achievement we are very proud of and which emphasises our commitment to keep the people of Merseyside safe. Merseyside Chief Constable, Andy Cooke

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy paid tribute to him for his exemplary service to Merseyside and to the police service for more than three decades, with 'unwavering courage, integrity and dedication'

Details of his new role haven't been released, but a recruitment process will being. Merseyside Police are the second force to start recruiting for their top job.

Ian Hopkins Credit: ITV Granada

In December the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins announced he was stepping down his duties with immediate effect ahead of his planned retirement date in Autumn 2021.

It followed a damning report by inspectors which found that it had failed to record 80,000 crimes in 12 months.

The Deputy Chief Constable, Ian Pilling, has taken over the operational duties of Chief Constable ahead of a full recruitment process.