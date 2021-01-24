A teenager is due to be sentenced for the murder of a schoolboy in Cheshire.

15 year old Alex Rodda's body was found in woodland near the village of Ashley.

Matthew Mason who's 19 admitted bludgeoning Alex to death with a wrench in woods in Ashley, Cheshire, on December 12.

Matthew Mason to be sentenced for the murder of a school boy Credit: PA

But a trial at Chester Crown Court heard Mason argued he had experienced a loss of control after being blackmailed by the teenager, who he claimed had tried to attack him before his death.

After nine-and-a-half hours of deliberation, a jury of seven women and five men rejected his defence and found him guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two.

He'll be sentenced at Chester Crown Court