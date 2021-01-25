A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years for the murder of 15-year-old Alex Rodda in Ashley, Cheshire.

Matthew Mason was found guilty of murder by a majority verdict earlier this month and was sentenced at Chester Crown Court this morning.

Mason admitted bludgeoning the 15-year-old Rodda to death with a wrench in woods in Ashley, Cheshire, on December 12 2019.

At his trial, Mason argued he had experienced a loss of control after being blackmailed by the teenager, who he claimed had tried to attack him before his death.

Sentencing Mason on Monday to a life term, the Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett told him: "This was a premeditated murder, carefully planned and, in my judgment, ruthlessly carried out showing no empathy for your victim and a callous disregard for his family and friends."

Alex Rodda, 15, was described by his family as a "kind, caring and respectful boy". Credit: Family Photo

The trial heard that in the weeks before Alex's death, Mason made internet searches for phrases including "what would happen if you kicked someone down the stairs", "everyday poison" and "The mysteries of Cheshire unsolved deaths of missing people".

But he told the court he had been searching the terms because he was suicidal.

Mason said he had taken the wrench with him because he felt "intimidated" by Alex and intended to use it to "scare" him.

He claimed once they were in the woods Alex had threatened to ruin his life "financially or socially" and pushed him to the floor, grabbing the wrench and hitting Mason with it.

Mason said he managed to get the wrench from Alex and remembered hitting him with it twice, although later in his evidence he recalled details of further blows.

The court also heard that following the attack Mason left the scene and went to a friend's farm to clean up and then to two pubs where he met friends.