Baby born on Mersey Gateway Bridge has road gritter named after her

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A baby who was born on the Mersey Gateway Bridge has had a road gritter named after her.

Baby Opal made her dramatic entrance into the world in the back of an ambulance that was forced to pull over on the bridge whilst her mum Caroline gave birth.

Opal was born 11 weeks earlier and weighed less than 2 pounds, meaning she had to spend the first months of her life in hospital.

She is now home with her mum and dad and has been to see the machine that bears her name.

Ian Robinson from Merseylink said that they thought naming the gritter after Opal would be the perfect way to remember her link to the bridge.