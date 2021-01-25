Bolton man arrested after police officer attacked and racially abused

A man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted and racially abused whilst reporting to a domestic incident in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police said that the officer was headbutted and received "serious facial injuries" when trying to arrest a man who reportedly had a knife.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated public order, assault, racially aggravated public order on a police officer, section 47 assault of an emergency worker, and affray.

A man in his 30s was also assaulted at the scene, suffering cuts to his face.

Police have said that specialist officers were called to the scene and a taser was used.

The police officer has been released from hospital and is back on duty, according to GMP.

Inspector John Walsh, of GMP's Bolton district, said: "This was a terrible incident for one of our officers to be subject to but it goes to show the daily commitment we have to keep people in our community safe."Thankfully the officer has been treated for his injuries and has shown terrific dedication in returning to duty to see out the remainder of his shift for the day."