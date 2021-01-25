Covid diary - Stephen Groves, Estate Agent

In the first of our video diaries of Life Under Lockdown, we hear from Stephen Groves, the director of Home Estate Agents in Urmston, Greater Manchester.

When the first lockdown hit the country, estate agents were one of the many sectors forced to close.

This time around, the government has decided to keep the housing market open for business.

But what challenges has that thrown at firms trying to continue operating in these uncertain times?

There will be a lockdown diary shown each day this week on Granada Reports.