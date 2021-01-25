North West forum to be launched to educate people on dangers of fraud

A new group aimed is launching today in a bid to reduce the number of victims of fraud in the North West.

The North West Fraud Forum brings together experts from across the public and private sector to raise awareness and develop new ideas about dealing with the problem.

Police say that more than 600 a week in the region become victims of fraud.

The group has said that they will seek to educate people about the latest types of fraud and offer tools to help members combat cybercrime.

The group has been formed by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, the City of London Police and London Fraud Forum.

Sergeant Shifa Chowdhury Jones from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and Chair of the NWFF said: "The North West region is seeing large increases in fraud reporting year on year.

"Based on the past four years data, around 625 victims in the North West report that they have been defrauded in some way each week.

"These reports have resulted in losses of hundreds of millions of pounds each year to the North West communities.

"The NWFF offers a valuable forum for the region’s counter-fraud professionals to share information across sectors to help inform and equip us all to effectively fight and reduce fraud in the region."

The group have said that the forum will cost £75 a year and that members will be able to access educational tools and the chance to work with other partners to combat fraud.