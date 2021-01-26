Charity volunteer dies of coronavirus on her 25th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a 'beautiful', 'kind' and 'passionate' young woman who died after contracting coronavirus.Claudia Marsh died on her 25th birthday at the Royal University Hospital.Her family set up a JustGiving page to collect donations to two charities Claudia wasinvolved with, in lieu of flowers.

They are TEDS (Talking Eating Disorders) and The Whitechapel Centre.

David Roper, Whitechapel volunteer manager, said: "For all of us who worked alongside Claudia last summer, we will remember her energy, passion and commitment, and her wonderful sense of fun."

It is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Claudia will live on in the impact she had during the toughest crisis we have faced in recent memory, and her contribution to the life saving support we provide throughout this pandemic. Claudia always put others before herself, focusing her energies into her volunteering and providing support to our service users. David Roper

Dozens of tributes have been left on the JustGiving page, including one that described Claudia as "a beautiful, kind hearted and gentle soul."