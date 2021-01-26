A headteacher from Lancashire says the response to an open letter to parents is "unbelievable" after it went viral on social media.

Sarah White, headteacher at Coates Lane Primary school in Barnoldswick, wrote a heartfelt letter to parents of children at the school saying "our mental health is taking a battering" and "you are surviving a pandemic".

Sarah said she wrote the letter from the heart to the families at Coates Lane and that she was glad so many people found comfort in it.

The mum of two said in the letter that her own children had been giving an immense amount of school work and she herself was feeling the strain of juggling homeschooling, her job and living in a pandemic.

The post has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter.

One Facebook user commented on the post: "What a beautiful letter of support. All parents need to hear this right now."

Another said: "A very important message. Think most people are feeling the strain trying balancing everything. Thank you for all your hard work and support."