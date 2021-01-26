Video report by Zoe Muldoon.

Three pensioners who've been friends since their school days had an important day out together today.

It wasn't the sort of day out they used to have years ago - it wasn't the sort of day out they'd ever have dreamt of when they first met at the age of five.

Seventy five years on Mary, Pat and Kath from Stockport got together for their Covid vaccines.

They were all called to have them at the same time and at the same medical centre in Reddish near Stockport.

And the three friends are hoping it won't be long until they're able to meet up properly again.