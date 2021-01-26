A headteacher says she'll withdraw pupils from her school after children told teachers they had been visiting people outside of their households.Martine Buckley, executive headteacher at Yew Tree Community School in Chadderton, Oldham, sent a letter to parents urging them to follow lockdown rules after 'open and honest' pupils had told staff they had visited friends, neighbours and family.She said staff at the primary school are 'putting their own safety at risk' to teach the pupils and 'should be confident' that parents are following the measures.She added that anyone breaking lockdown - which bans household mixing - or putting staff in danger, would have their child's place withdrawn from the school.

Our teachers and support staff are putting their own safety at risk to look after your children and they should be confident that you are doing your bit to follow the lockdown rules. I am afraid that I will have to withdraw the offer of a place in school to children whose parents are putting us in danger. Martine Buckley, executive headteacher at Yew Tree Community School

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is widely expected to confirm this week that all pupils will not return to school after the February half-term break, as ministers had previously hoped.It comes as a number of MPs have called for teachers and support staff to be prioritised in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.