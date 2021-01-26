Life Under Lockdown - the bus driver en route for key workers
Video report by Andy Bonner.
A bus driver in Burnley has shared his experiences of keeping his route open for key workers during a wintery lockdown.
Papa Osaghae, who works on the Witchway route to Manchester, has recorded a video diary for ITV Granada Reports to talk about the issues he faces on a daily basis.
He has also fought through the snowy weather to be able to plough on with his job.
This is the second in a series of personal accounts from a mix of workers dealing with Life Under Lockdown.