Life Under Lockdown - the bus driver en route for key workers

A bus driver in Burnley has shared his experiences of keeping his route open for key workers during a wintery lockdown.

Papa Osaghae, who works on the Witchway route to Manchester, has recorded a video diary for ITV Granada Reports to talk about the issues he faces on a daily basis.

He has also fought through the snowy weather to be able to plough on with his job.

This is the second in a series of personal accounts from a mix of workers dealing with Life Under Lockdown.