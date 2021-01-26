All of the residents in Manchester’s care homes for older people have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.Residents of the city’s 56 care homes were among the first people to be prioritised for the vaccine rollout, with NHS teams aiming to have completed the vaccination of this cohort by January 24. A final push over the weekend means the work has been completed.Carolyn Ball, general manager of Belong Morris Feinmann Care Village in Didsbury, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our residents have had this opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. This is the additional protection we have long been waiting for and it’s great to be starting the new year knowing that our residents are at reduced risk.

"The commitment of the NHS in Manchester to rolling the programme out promptly, and the team from gtd healthcare delivering it in our care setting in spite of the complex logistics, is really impressive. We’re so grateful as their well organised approach meant our residents and colleagues were amongst the first in the UK to receive the vaccine.”

Care home staff from across the city are also a priority group for the vaccine. They have been able to book a vaccination at clinics at Manchester Royal Infirmary delivered by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust since mid-December.Staff have also been able to receive a vaccine in their care home as part of the rollout to residents if they are on duty at the time and supplies allow, but can also still book at one of the hospital based clinics which are now also available at Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital as well as at the MRI.Brocklehurst Nursing Home in West Didsbury received their vaccines on January 12.