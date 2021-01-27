The North West is set to be hit by coronavirus vaccine cuts next month, a report suggests.

In February, vaccine supplies are due to be cut by around a third to allow other regions to catch up as the vaccine programme continues being rolled out.

The Health Service Journal said the move comes due to national shortages and the need for other regions to catch up with vaccinating their priority groups.

New figures from NHS England show around 310,000 jabs were administered in the North West in the week to 24 January.

One of the vaccination centres in Manchester Credit: ITV News

The Health Service Journal says that the number of available doses this week is broadly similar, but is due to reduce in the first week of February, and fall further to around 200,000 in the second week. The numbers for the following weeks are unclear. The region covers Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside, and Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The Department of Health and Social Care told ITV News:

“We are in constant contact with the vaccine manufacturers and remain confident that the supply of vaccine to the UK will not be disrupted. We are on track to meet our target of offering a first vaccine dose to every person in the top four priority groups by mid-February.

“We have secured access to 367 million vaccine doses and the deals we have in place with seven vaccine developers will ensure that our supply continues to grow so we can rapidly expand the rollout in the weeks ahead.”