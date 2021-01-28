'Dinosaur of love' lifts spirits of Manx residents in lockdown

Video report by Joshua Stokes

The Ballasalla Dinosaur has spent the Isle of Man's latest 'circuit break' lockdown roaming the island, bringing joy to those stuck indoors.

Jilly Mcgrath started the idea after one of her friends suffered a bereavement, causing her to surprise her outside her door dressed as a dinosaur.

Since then, members of the Manx community have been contacting her to turn up outside their door for birthdays, anniversaries and other special events.

She is also fundraising for AID Rescue, an animal rescue charity in the Isle of Man.

Jilly has so far raised over £1,000 and her fundraising page can be found here.