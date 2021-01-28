A man has been charged after an ambulance was found to be carrying a family who used the vehicle to do a supermarket shop.

The ambulance, that pulled into Asda in Harpurhey whilst flashing its emergency lights, was pulled over by police and the driver was discovered to be banned from driving.Officers in the area saw the occupants of the emergency vehicle - including a family - go into the supermarket to do their shopping at around 10pm on Wednesday.After being tracked down, police discovered the driver was disqualified from driving and also wanted to be dealt with at court.The ambulance has since been seized.

In a further Tweet, GMP Traffic said the man has now been charged with single counts of driving whilst disqualified, driving without a license, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with unauthorised blue lights and failing to appear at court.