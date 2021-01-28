Video report and article by Sarah Rogers.

For many of us our 'daily walk' is a bit of time to switch off from screens and reconnect with nature.

Even in the depths of winter it can offer an alternative to the four walls we've become accustomed to.

Whilst we can only explore our local areas at the moment, one hiker from Bolton has been working to engage more black women with the countryside, dispelling myths and stereotypes in the process.

There is a lack of representation in the outdoors and it's not very inclusive, so a lot of people don't feel like it is somewhere safe for them to go. Rhiane Fatinikun

Rhiane, 34, set up Black Girls Hike in January 2019 after taking up the activity herself.

Since then the group has expanded beyond the North West into the Midlands and London.

It has meant the former civil servant could quit her office job to focus on the non profit organisation full time.

Black Girls Hike Credit: Facebook

The reasons behind lack of diversity in the outdoors are complex and varied says Rhiane, including poor access to green spaces for some communities and perceptions about middle-glass stigma, and figures seem to back up the claims some groups may feel unwelcome.

1% of visitors to UK national parks come from Black and Asian backgrounds

But diversifying the landscape can be an uphill battle, recently three members of the group featured on the BBC's Countryfile programme. More than 160 people complained about the segment.

"Oh yeah we get trolled all the time, someone told us to hang ourselves on Twitter recently," Rhiane laughs.

She copes by hitting the pavements of her local park and encourages others to do the same for the sake of their mental health.

She says she will not let complaints deter her and revealed the additional exposure actually led to hundreds more women finding Black Girls Hike for the first time.

At the moment group hikes are off the cards due to lockdown but the women support one online and a buddy system allows local walkers to meet in pairs for exercise as per the government guidelines.

Rhiane says she 'really misses the girls' and the sense of sisterhood and safe space Black Girls Hike provides.

Now she has 10,000 followers on instagram and is backed by some big name sponsors Rhiane is looking to expand her empire and is raising money for a mental health retreat.

In addition to this, her next project also includes providing outdoor skills training to encourage more black women into job opportunities that may have otherwise passed them by.