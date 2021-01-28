Life Under Lockdown - the teacher learning to educate pupils still at home

A Chester teacher has told ITV News about her worries for her pupils' futures and the effect it may have had on her own children.

Mum of two Charlotte Gill teaches in year 5 at Grosvenor Park Church of England Primary Academy, Chester.

Like many in her line of work, she has had to learn new technology and new ways of teaching after a year which has seen many children twice kept off school as part of lockdown measures.

Charlotte has shared her thoughts on plans to begin reopening classrooms and documented her week in school for our special series of video diaries, Life Under Lockdown.