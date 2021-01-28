NHS staff are now delivering Covid-19 vaccinations at more than 200 sites across the North West, after six more services open their doors today.

Six new pharmacy sites will be opening in the region, including Aintree Racecourse and University of Bolton Stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

The new pharmacy vaccination services are in addition to two new caccination centres that launched earlier this week at Blackpool Winter Gardens and Lancaster Town Hall.

They are among 210 vaccinations sites now live in the region:

Five Vaccination centres

136 GP-led vaccination services

46 Hospital hubs

23 Pharmacies

Asif Adam, Superintendent Pharmacist for Whittle Pharmacies Ltd, who are vaccinating at the University of Bolton Stadium said:

“The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme requires a massive effort and drive from everyone and we are so happy to play an active role in delivering this service to our communities in Bolton.

“Our teams have been working extremely hard throughout the pandemic. ensuring that our patients and the public continue to have safe and timely access to medicines, public health information and advice to minimise the spread of this virus. We urge everyone to get vaccinated and help us bring this pandemic to an end, keeping our communities safe.”

Aintree Racecourse

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, who are working with the NHS to deliver the vaccine at the Aintree Racecourse site said: “This is a vitally important service for people across the country, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities get this vaccination and protect themselves against COVID-19.”

People aged 70 and over have been invited to arrange a jab at a Vaccination Centre or pharmacy service through the national booking system. Those who cannot or do not want to travel can wait to be invited to their local GP service or hospital.