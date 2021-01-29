Report by Rob Smith

A young girl, who lives with a chronic bowel condition, is asking others facing the same to "be brave" like her.

Six-year-old Jessica Dowle, from Seaforth, has a colostomy bag attached to a stoma - a hole which surgeons create, in the abdomen, for the bowel to empty.

The six-year-old talks online about living with a stoma.

She and her family regularly post videos offering advice and cheer on social media, for both young and adult patients.

Jessica has also raised thousands to buy 'Buttony Bear' teddies. Each has its own bag and stoma to help children facing such surgery, and life afterwards, to cope better.

118 children now have a 'Buttony Bear' thanks to Jessica's fundraising.

Mum Kim Lucock says it was her daughter's idea to help in so many ways, a year after she had her operation. Jessica has even told her medical team she wants to join the NHS.

She’s always said she wants to be stoma nurse. She told her nurse the other day, at the hospital, that she’s going to take her job when she’s older. Kim Lucock, Jessica's Mum

The youngster's caring efforts have now been rewarded with a nomination for this year's Well Child awards.