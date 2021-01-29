Homes have been evacuated in the Stretford area of Manchester after a police raid uncovered a stash of suspected guns and grenades.

Specialist officers were carrying out raids on houses in Milton Street and Derwent Road in Gorse Hill when they discovered what are though to be two firearms and a number of suspected grenades. A quantity of what police suspect are class A and B drugs were also found.

Four men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Searches have also been carried out on Ascot Avenue, Stretford and Firbank Road, Wythenshawe. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, both of whom are being quesrioned, and a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released, facing no further action.