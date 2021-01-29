Houses evacuated after suspected guns and grenades found in Stretford
Homes have been evacuated in the Stretford area of Manchester after a police raid uncovered a stash of suspected guns and grenades.
Specialist officers were carrying out raids on houses in Milton Street and Derwent Road in Gorse Hill when they discovered what are though to be two firearms and a number of suspected grenades. A quantity of what police suspect are class A and B drugs were also found.
Four men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
Searches have also been carried out on Ascot Avenue, Stretford and Firbank Road, Wythenshawe. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, both of whom are being quesrioned, and a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released, facing no further action.
There are a number of people in custody being questioned in connection with the discovery of these items and, thankfully, we have safely removed these potentially deadly weapons from our streets. "We appreciate the disruption investigations like this can have on communities so I would like to thank members of the public.. for their co-operation and understanding.