Life Under Lockdown - Cheshire GP captures "long and busy" days in video diary
A Cheshire GP has made a video diary to document the challenges she faces because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Abbie Fletcher, who is a partner at the Helsby & Elton Practice, says she needs to constantly adapt to different ways of working.
She talks about how she is coping with adding vaccinations to her already busy schedule.
The mother-of-one, who lives on Merseyside, also speaks about vaccine supplies and a "massive rise" in mental health cases.
She recorded her diary for our special series Life Under Lockdown.
