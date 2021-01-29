Life Under Lockdown - Cheshire GP captures "long and busy" days in video diary

A Cheshire GP has made a video diary to document the challenges she faces because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Abbie Fletcher, who is a partner at the Helsby & Elton Practice, says she needs to constantly adapt to different ways of working.

She talks about how she is coping with adding vaccinations to her already busy schedule.

The mother-of-one, who lives on Merseyside, also speaks about vaccine supplies and a "massive rise" in mental health cases.

She recorded her diary for our special series Life Under Lockdown.

