Man arrested on suspicion of murder after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 20-year-old woman after he handed himself into police.

The 19-year-old man was arrested after he "self-presented" at Merseyside Police headquarters just after 2.30am on Friday, a force spokesman said.

Officers then went to an address in Prince Alfred Road in Wavertree, Liverpool, and found the woman's body.

Police said the man, from Wavertree, was due to be interviewed and a post mortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and the victim's family has been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight said: "An investigation is now under way following this tragic incident and I am keen to speak to anyone with information which may be able to assist our inquiries.

"If you were in the area at the time, saw or heard any suspicious behaviour, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 0070 of January 29.