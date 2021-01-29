A man has been jailed for murdering a good samaritan in Manchester.

19-year-old Tony Robertson of Atlow Drive in Wythenshawe admitted killing Lee Knott on 22nd September last year.

It happened after Mr. Knott had offered shelter in his van to a couple who Robertson was abusing. As Mr. Knott walked away Robertson followed him and, catching up with him on Royal Oak Road in Wythenshawe, stabbed him repeatedly. Mr Knott was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Today after pleading guilty to murder and threatening a person with a blade/ sharply pointed item in a public place, Robertson was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20 years.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank the members of the public who tried to save Lee's life at the scene before emergency services arrived and also those who responded to our appeal for information ... I hope this case provides Lee's loved ones with a sense of justice and closure.... Robertson belongs in prison and I hope he spends his time behind bars reflecting on his behaviour Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, Greater Manchester Police

Lee Knott Credit: MEN Syndication