A mother has been fined £10,000 for breaking lockdown laws after she held a gathering at her home following her brother-in-law's funeral.

The woman, who has not been named, has accused Greater Manchester Police (GMP) of being 'unfair' and heavy-handed over the move.

But the force say the gathering had put 'many people's lives at risk' and claim she ignored warnings given out by officers ahead of the event.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News at her home the woman, who did not want to be named, said she had invited some family members back following the funeral of her brother-in-law, who recently died in his 50s.

She said: "We had been at the graveyard and we were frozen. And we just wanted to bring my mum and sister back and give them a bit of food.

"My nephews had made a bit of curry. That's all it was. It wasn't a party, it wasn't a wake. We were grieving for my brother-in-law.

"I had hired a marquee and we were outside and spaced out. We all had masks on, I had loads to give out."

She added that alongside her brother-in-law she had lost her sister, two of her friends, and her friend's son over the past few months.

Officers from GMP were called to Langport Avenue in South Manchester where they discovered the gathering. Credit: MEN Media

Police were called to the property on Langport Avenue in Longsight on 15 January and discovered a gathering which they say was attended by 35 people.

But the mother disputes the claim, and says she believes around 12 to 14 people were at the property when officers first arrived.

She then told everyone to leave.

However, she says later several people, who had not been able to attend the funeral, called into the house to pass on their condolences.

She added: "Two or three would come, pay their respects, then they would go. It was all family, and immediate family.

"We have a very big family and lots of them knew they wouldn't be able to go the funeral itself.

"There was no disturbance. The main disturbance was from the police turning up."

The woman says she was not holding a party, but instead simply has a 'big family'. Credit: MEN Media

The mother also claims she was not warned about the sanction beforehand.

She said: "The officers said to us if people didn't leave they would have to fine everyone who was there.

"But not in a million years did I think I could be fined £10,000. I wasn't aware of that.

"I nearly dropped to the floor when I got the letter; in fact I did drop the to the floor.

"I broke down crying. It's been so hard for this family.

"This is just more pressure and something else I cannot deal with it.

"I haven't got the money. I haven't got 10p never mind £10,000.

"I don't know what will happen now, I will probably have to go to court.

"I just think it's really unfair considering the circumstances.

"You hear of all these raves and these parties and this was nothing like that. I was nice and co-operative with the police."

In a statement, GMP said: "At around 11.40pm on Friday 15 January 2021, officers attended a property on Langport Avenue, Manchester, where 35 people were found to be in attendance following a funeral.

"The organiser of this gathering has now been issued a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice after repeated efforts by officers to engage prior to the event were ignored.

"Every effort was made with the organiser to reiterate their responsibility around the current COVID-19 regulations.

"This included a letter advising them of the rules and how breaking them could have potential health impacts on those in attendance.

"Unfortunately they did not cooperate and went against the advice of officers and the current regulations.

"As this was a clear breach of the regulations and was putting many people's lives at risk, officers made the decision to issue a £10,000 FPN."

The incident was raised at Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's weekly press briefing by the Deputy Mayor with responsibility for policing, Beverley Hughes.

Ms Hughes said: "The reason I'm mentioning this is the police got some intelligence that this was going to happen, the visited the family, they tried to work with them, persuaded them why this wasn't a good idea, even formally writing to explain why it wasn't a good idea and that it was a possible breach.

"But they ignored that advice and went ahead and in those circumstances the police felt they had no alternative whatsoever but to give the most severe punishment that we can at the moment."

Under the current national lockdown laws, funerals can take place with a limit of up to 30 people and must be held in Covid-19 secure venues or public outdoor spaces.

Linked religious, belief-based or commemorative events, such as stone settings and ash scatterings can also continue with up to six people in attendance.

However all social mixing of households indoors is prohibited.

Fixed penalty notices of £10,000 can be issued to people who are said to have organised large gatherings of more than 30 people.

The Government has previously said that, "if someone chooses not to pay their fixed penalty notice, the matter may be considered by a court and the individual could be subject to a criminal conviction."