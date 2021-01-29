Unique signs have been put up along the River Mersey in a bid to help prevent suicides and other tragic incidents.

The signs, which each feature a different number on them, are designed to provide emergency services with a more precise location of where an incident is or has taken place - helping to "dramatically reduce" response times.

Samaritans have designed a bespoke crisis sign with their phone number for people to call if they are in crisis.

Merseyside Police have teamed up with the app 'WhatThreeWords' to help pinpoint exactly where an incident has taken place.

Sergeant Antony Lorenzelli of Merseyside Police, who came up with the idea, said he was determined to do something after attending a rescue.

He said: "Just over a year ago, we were called following reports that a woman had entered the River Mersey. It took emergency services 20 minutes to get to where she was as the caller was unable to identify the exact location. This isn’t good enough and got me thinking, what can I do to change this?"

In 2020, Merseyside Police received 63 concerns for safety and the response times ranged from four to 20 minutes - with longer times due to there being no notable landmarks in sight.

"It is all well and good being able to get to a location in under 4 minutes but more often than not, it has taken much longer, by which time, we increase the risk of being too late," Sgt Lorenzelli said.

"That’s when I thought – something needs to be done. I started looking into the idea of signs and following a lot of research, which has been delayed by Covid-19, I eventually secured funding for these signs, which I think will prove vital in protecting those in need."

The signs – which have been funded by CitySafe – will feature numbers one to 58 and will be attached to the railings 50 metres apart from one another.

We want to help those in need and give them every opportunity to strive above what may have caused them to attempt to enter the River Mersey on any given day. Sgt Lorenzelli

"Not only this, we want the public to feel confident knowing they have a means of helping a person in need. But ultimately, we want to provide our officers and other emergency services with the capability to save more lives."

Sgt Lorenzelli hopes that by having the signs up Merseyside Police can attend incidents quicker, support fellow colleagues and protect the public.

Chair of CitySafe and Liverpool's Cabinet Member for Communities and Partnerships, Councillor Liz Parsons said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our city, and the people in it, safe.

Introducing a simple numerical system along the waterfront could be the difference between life and death, and we are proud to be able to fund this initiative through the CitySafe programme. Cllr Liz Parsons, Chair of CitySafe and Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Partnerships

Development Manager for Samaritans of Liverpool and Merseyside Rachel Howley added: "The Samaritans is a Listening Service: there is no judgement, no pressure and our aim is to help each and every caller work through whatever is on their mind.

"We have worked closely with our local partners on this initiative and it is fantastic to see it come to fruition. To anyone who sees the location signs and may need us, we are available 24/7 to listen and to support you.”

Steve Thomas, Mersey Water Safety Forum Chairperson is delighted with the launch of the signs and is confident that they will help emergency services 'locate those in difficulty even faster, whilst also providing a crisis message for persons in Distress'.

"On behalf of the Mersey Water Safety Forum I would like to personally thank Sgt Lorenzelli for driving and ultimately delivering this very important initiative."