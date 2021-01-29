The North West Ambulance Service has asked for help from the army to deal with a surge in call-outs and growing staff sickness.

If approved by the government it will be the first time the trust has enlisted military assistance, other than to cover strike action.

It comes as 999 calls continue to rise, with numbers up to 20% higher than usual, and staff absence grows - with claims around 1,000 members of the 6,000 strong workforce were off sick or self-isolating at the beginning of January.

The service is currently operating at the highest level - level four - meaning it is under extreme pressure.

But the service says the current situation is not so severe they will need to declare a major incident - a measure NWAS took in November after reports of patients being stuck in corridors for hours, ambulances queuing outside hospitals and a surge in callouts.

The service is currently operating at the highest level - level four - meaning it is under extreme pressure. Credit: PA Images

Unison union says it has been working with NWAS bosses to use all internal resources before seeking outside help.

In November, the service revealed plans to recruit more than 120 call handlers and add 100 vehicles to its fleet to cope with the Covid winter.

Since then, all clinically trained staff have been switched 'to the responding front line' and the trust has increased its use of private providers.