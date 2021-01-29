Residents evacuated after bomb squad called to house

A number of homes have been evacuated after suspected guns grenades were discovered during raids in Stretford, Greater Manchester.Armed police descended on several streets in Gorse Hill just before 2pm this afternoon (Friday).Residents were then asked to leave their properties as the bomb disposal unit was called in.A large cordon remains in place covering a number of streets including Stanway Street, Taylor's Road, Nansen Street and Haddon Street, as well as an alleyway.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were executing warrants on Milton Street and Derwent Road and had arrested four men and a woman on suspicion of firearms offences.Two suspected firearms and a number of suspected grenades have been recovered, along with a Class A and B drugs.They said a cordon remains in place 'as a precaution'.

There are a number of people in custody being questioned in connection with the discovery of these items and, thankfully, we have safely removed these potentially deadly weapons from our streets. Detective Chief Inspector Joe Harrop, Greater Manchester Police