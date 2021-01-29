The author who turned her own family's dramatic wartime escape into the plot of her latest novel
Video report by Sarah Rogers.
This week was Holocaust Memorial Week - as we know a time to reflect on one of the darkest periods in history.
But now a story from that time with a happy ending.
It began with a chance meeting in the Austrian capital Vienna just before the start of World War Two.
It ended with one Jewish family escaping to find a new life here in the North West - and it's now inspired a new novel.