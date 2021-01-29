As vaccinations are rolled out across the North West, scammers have jumped at the chance to target people via email in an attempt to steal money.

Phishing, a type of online scam used to get sensitive information, is the method being used by scammers to retrieve bank details and personal information.

Below is an example of a phishing email which is circulating regarding the Covid-19 vaccine:

Halton Borough Council’s Executive Board Member for Trading Standards, Cllr Dave Cargill said the Covid vaccines will only be available via NHS England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

He said: "You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a GP surgery or pharmacy local to you, to receive your vaccine."

Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay. Cllr Dave Cargill, Halton Borough Council’s Executive Board Member for Trading Standards.

Remember:

•The NHS will never ask for your bank account or card details.•The NHS will never ask for your PIN or banking password.•The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.•The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.

If you receive a call that you believe to be a scammer, hang up immediately.

If you suspect you have received a fraudulent email, forward it to the following email: report@phishing.gov.uk.

Any suspicious texts should be forwarded to 7726 which is free of charge.

If you need advice on anything else please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.