A child has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a van.

The six-year-old was hit by a Vauxhall Movano van on Malvern Road, Blackburn at around 9.40pm on 28 January.

The boy was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

A 33-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and remains in police custody.

Sargent Craig Booth of Tactical Operations said: "This collision resulted in some very serious injuries to a young child and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of the van prior to the collision, or who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 and quote log 1509 of January 28.