Injured man cut from car hit by waves on promenade

Fire crews have rescued a man from inside a car after it was hit by waves on the Isle of Man.

Crews used cutting gear to free the casualty after pushing the car through the massive waves to safety.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene as the Irish Sea continued to breach the promenade in Douglas.

Police closed part of the road between the Sea Terminal and Castlemona Avenue as strong winds and a high tide took its toll on the coastline.

The Civil Defence were sent in to help with the road closures on the Sea Terminal side.

Police thanked all of the emergency services for coming together to assist during the incident.

A spokesperson said: "A reminder to members of the public that the waves from coastal overtopping can be dangerous and carry debris which can cause damage and injury.

"Well done in particular to the Fire Brigade who had to push the vehicle with a casualty in it to a safe area for paramedics to tend to them."